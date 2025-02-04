‘Chhaava’ actors Vicky Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna refused ‘to see each other’s faces’

Indian filmmaker Laxman Utekar, of the upcoming historical epic ‘Chhaava’, revealed that the two actors of the film, Vicky Kaushal and Akshaye Khanna refused to interact at all on the set.

During a recent promotional outing of their forthcoming film ‘Chhaava’, its director Laxman Utekar shared that actors Vicky Kaushal and Akshaye Khanna, who essay Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Mughal emperor Aurangzeb respectively, did not want to see each other’s face on the set, to maintain their characters.

“The day their scene together was to be shot was the day when they met each other for the first time and that too as characters. Both of them were so immersed in their characters, they didn’t even want to see each other’s faces,” he disclosed.

To which, Kaushal added, “When we were shooting that scene, we exchanged no good mornings or goodbyes or hellos. He was Aurangzeb and I was Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and we went straight into shooting the scene.”

“Considering the way the scenes were, you can’t do them by sitting on chairs next to each other, sipping tea and then going for the shoot when ready,” the actor explained. “So, it didn’t happen organically either.”

“There was no communication as Vicky Kaushal to Akshaye Khanna. We never interacted with each other,” reiterated Kaushal, hoping that he would get to chat with Khanna after the film’s release.

Besides Kaushal and Khanna, the period drama also stars South starlet Rashmika Mandanna, as Chhatrapati Maharaj’s wife, Maharani Yesubai, along with Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Vineet Kumar, Diana Penty and Pradeep Rawat.