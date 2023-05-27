Vicky Kaushal breaks silence on Salman Khan viral video

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal reacted to the viral video of superstar Salman Khan’s security team pushing him aside.

For the uninitiated, in a widely-circulated clip from the IIFA Awards press conference in Abu Dhabi, the security personnel of Khan seemingly pushed away Kaushal as he tried to approach the ‘Dabangg’ star for a handshake.

The clip stirred controversy on social media with many believing that Khan ignored the sweet gesture from the Bollywood heartthrob and gave a cold shoulder to the husband of his very close friend and frequent co-star, Katrina Kaif.

However, Kaushal has now come out himself to clarify there is no truth to the matter.

Speaking to the reporters on the green carpet of the main awards event, the co-host for the night said about the viral clip, “Kayi baar bahut baatein badh jaati hain. Bohut uss baarein mein unnecessary chatter hota hai. Uska koi fayda nahi hai (Several times things are blown out of proportion. There are unnecessary chatters about many things, which is of no use).”

“Things are not actually as they seem sometimes in the video. There is no point in talking about that,” he clarified.

Later a new video of the two from the night was also shared by an Indian paparazzo account where Khan approached Kaushal himself and the two shared a hug.

It is pertinent to mention that Salman Khan will be next seen with Vicky Kaushal’s wife Katrina Kaif in the third instalment of the ‘Tiger’ franchise.