Vicky Kaushal ‘felt odd’ getting attention from Katrina Kaif; Here’s why!

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal revealed that he felt strange when the A-list heroine and now his wife, Katrina Kaif started giving him attention.

In a recent conversation with an Indian digital media outlet, actor Vicky Kaushal opened up on his relationship with the Bollywood A-lister Katrina Kaif when the two started seeing each other a couple of years ago before eventually getting married.

Speaking about how he felt he could ask out a person more successful and desirable than him, Kaushal said, “I had trouble coming to terms with that reality that I can. Those factors were never the reason why I fell in love with Katrina. When I got to know the human side of her, the kind of person she is, I fell in love with her and there was no coming back from that.”

He continued, “When I got to know her, I was fully in love with her, and I knew that I would want to have her as my life companion. Nothing else matters.”

Kaushal further shared, “First, I used to feel odd getting attention from her. I used to be like ‘Hein (what)? Are you okay?’ Not that I wasn’t giving a lot of attention, it was mutual. For me also, being from the outside and not knowing her as a human being, she was a phenomenon.”

“She still is. It’s just that the human side also added,” gushed the ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ actor. “Shuru shuru me obviously lagta tha ‘Why me? (Initially, I used to question too)’ but she is a lovely human being. She is very compassionate towards the people around and the environment, that for me is the biggest turn-on for me, always.”

It is pertinent to note that after much discreet romance, Bollywood lovebirds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif eventually exchanged vows on December 9, 2021, in a hush-hush affair, at Fort Barwara in Rajasthan, India.

