Vicky-Katrina marriage: Venue pictures go viral on social media

The official marriage ceremony of Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif with co-celebrity Vicky Kaushal is drawing closer and the venue pictures have gone viral.

The three-day event is expected to be held from December 7 till December 9 and close to 120 people are likely to show up for the marriage ceremonies.

Katrina Kaif has carefully picked the location for the celebrity celebration and it was a heritage hotel in the Rajashtan state of India.

The resort, which was constructed back in the 14th century, used to be a fort.

The celebrities are planning to tie in the knot surrounded by cultural heritage, state of the art facilities and traditional architecture.

The fort is a 2.5-hour drive from the Jaipur International Airport. The resort has temples and a palace and reflects the Indian culture and art experiences are proof of it.

The guests can avail facilities such as steams, sauna, pools, spa and yoga pavilions.

It is pertinent to mention that the celebrity couple has enforced strict rules and regulations as well. The names of the guests will not be made public and a ban on photography is in place.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

There sharing of pictures on social media is barred on social media platforms of any kind while the guests are not allowed to tag the location of the venue.

Read More: Vicky Kaushal’s cousin denies rumours of wedding with Katrina Kaif

The guests have been prohibited from contacting people in the outside world till everyone leave the venue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Approval will be required from the wedding planners for publishing the visuals and a ban is in place for shooting videos.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!