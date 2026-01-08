Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif reveal son’s name to the public

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal revealed the name of her baby boy in an Instagram post.

In a joint Instagram post, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal announced the name of their newborn.

The post was captioned, “Our Ray of Light, Vihaan Kaushal”. She further mentioned, “Prayers are answered. Life is beautiful. Our world is changed in an instant”. In the last line, the couple showed their gratefulness, “Gratitude beyond words ”.

Earlier, on November 7, the couple announced the birth of their baby boy through a joint Instagram post. The post was captioned, “Blessed”.

The couple tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at a private ceremony in Rajasthan.