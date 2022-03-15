Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Web Desk

Pak vs Aus: Vicky Kaushal enjoyed test match without wife Katrina?

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal doppelganger spotted at the National Stadium of Karachi during the second test match between Australia and Pakistan.

Internet users have found yet another Bollywood celebrity look alike, and this time it is no other than the handsome hunk Vicky Kaushal.

Spectators spotted the Kaushal doppelganger, Salauddin Khan at National Stadium Karachi during the first day of the ongoing second test battle between the cricket teams of Pakistan and Australia.

Khan shared his first experience of witnessing a live cricket match, calling it ‘shitty’ in a tweet along with a click from the stadium. However, more than the caption, it was his strikingly similar looks to Bollywood celeb Vicky Kaushal, which grabbed the attention of users of the micro-blogging site.

While a number of them drew a comparison between Khan and Kaushal calling him ‘Vicky Kaushal lite’, one of the Twitter users – referring to the spectator as Bollywood celeb – suggested ‘he must spend time with new wife Katrina Kaif, rather than watching the cricket match between Pakistan and Australia’.

Several tweets had Kaushal’s official handle tagged, to question the celeb “Is that you?”.

For those unversed, Vicky Kaushal tied the knot to Bollywood A-lister Katrina Kaif in December last year.

