Pak vs Aus: Vicky Kaushal enjoyed test match without wife Katrina?

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal doppelganger spotted at the National Stadium of Karachi during the second test match between Australia and Pakistan.

Internet users have found yet another Bollywood celebrity look alike, and this time it is no other than the handsome hunk Vicky Kaushal.

Spectators spotted the Kaushal doppelganger, Salauddin Khan at National Stadium Karachi during the first day of the ongoing second test battle between the cricket teams of Pakistan and Australia.

First ever experience in the stadium 🏏.

And guess what… It was shitty.#PAKvAUS #PakistanCricket pic.twitter.com/ZY4XJjacVU — Salauddin Khan (@salao786) March 12, 2022

Khan shared his first experience of witnessing a live cricket match, calling it ‘shitty’ in a tweet along with a click from the stadium. However, more than the caption, it was his strikingly similar looks to Bollywood celeb Vicky Kaushal, which grabbed the attention of users of the micro-blogging site.

While a number of them drew a comparison between Khan and Kaushal calling him ‘Vicky Kaushal lite’, one of the Twitter users – referring to the spectator as Bollywood celeb – suggested ‘he must spend time with new wife Katrina Kaif, rather than watching the cricket match between Pakistan and Australia’.

Yo Vicky Kaushal. Katrina ke sath time spend karo Kya pakistan ka draw dekh rahay ho https://t.co/l3I3yEbiNC — hass razz (@hassrazz) March 13, 2022

Several tweets had Kaushal’s official handle tagged, to question the celeb “Is that you?”.

For those unversed, Vicky Kaushal tied the knot to Bollywood A-lister Katrina Kaif in December last year.

