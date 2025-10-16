Vicky Kaushal shares excitement about becoming a dad

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal revealed the happiness that he feels about being called to be a father, claiming that his biggest wish is to become just a dad.

Vicky Kaushal, while addressing the Yuvaa Conclave in Mumbai on October 15, has opened up about his excitement over the pregnancy of his wife, Katrina Kaif, stating that fatherhood is a huge blessing.

Bollywood Hungama claimed that Kaushal is heading into a new life chapter, predicting that the due date is potentially near.

“I am really looking forward to it… I think it is a huge blessing. Exciting times, almost there, so fingers crossed,” the Bollywood star added.

“I don’t think I’ll be stepping out of the house.” Kaushal, while quipping, said.

However, Katrina Kaif’s pregnancy announcement was made public in September through an Instagram post depicting the duo together with Katrina cradling her baby bump.

In this regard, the fans warmly welcomed the news and the film industry.

Earlier this year, Bollywood A-lister Vicky Kaushal defended the controversial Lezim dance sequence, which has now been deleted from his period drama ‘Chhaava’.

Awaiting the release of his next film ‘Chhaava’, actor Vicky Kaushal argued that the lezim (Maharashtra folk) dance sequence in the movie, which sparked controversy and triggered backlash for the makers, was only an effort to promote the Indian state’s culture worldwide.

In a new interview with an Indian publication, Kaushal said, “Not a single day went by when we didn’t start work on the film without the Shivgarjana [slogans about the courage of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj].”

“The lezim part was just for 20-30 seconds (in the film). It was not just a (part of the) story, but it was an effort to take our culture to the globe,” he added. “Sambhaji Maharaj was a king of the people, and if someone asked him to play (lezim) with them, the king would definitely oblige.”