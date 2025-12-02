Vicky Kaushal shares thoughts on fatherhood following birth of son with Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal is spilling details on one of the most “magical” and “grounding” moments of his life!

The Masaan actor – who welcomed his first child with wife Katrina Kaif in November – has opened up about being a father for the first time.

While speaking to GQ India, Vicky Kaushal gushed about embracing fatherhood.

“Becoming a father this year is my biggest moment of 2025. It is a magical feeling,” he shared.

The Raazi actor further added, “I always felt that when the time came, I would be very emotional and ecstatic, but it has actually been the most grounding moment that I have ever experienced in my life.”

Recently, Vicky also revealed a playful hint about his son’s name when paparazzi asked him directly at a recent event.

“Bataata hoon (I’ll tell you),” he said hinting at announcing his son’s name soon.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif – who first met at an award show in 2019 – announced the arrival of their baby boy in a joint Instagram post on Friday, November 7.

“Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025 – Katrina and Vicky,” the couple wrote at the time.