Victim’s father summoned in next hearing of Noor Mukadam murder case

ISLAMABAD: Defence lawyers completed cross-examination of two witnesses in Noor Mukadam murder case, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The sessions court summoned complainant of the case Shaukat Mukadam for recording his statement in the next hearing on December 15.

Defence counsels cross-examined ASI Zubair Mazhar, who is a spot witness in the trial.

Another witness Dr. Sara, who had conducted post-mortem of the victim, testified in the court. “The post-mortem of Noor Mukadam was conducted at 9:30AM on July 21,” she said.

“The substance found in lungs of the deceased was due to nicotine and drugs,” a defence counsel questioned her. “I don’t know the cause behind the substance found in her lungs,” the doctor replied.

The defence lawyers completed cross-examination of Dr Sara.

CDR witness Mudassar also testified in the court. The lawyers will cross-examine him in the next hearing of the case.

Defence counsel pleaded to the court for playing CCTV footage in the courtroom in presence of only concerned people. ” Don’t want more footage leaks, so the media not be allowed in the court,” the counsel further said.

The plea of prime accused Zahir Jaffer, for constitution of a medical board, could not be heard today. The court summoned arguments on the plea in the next hearing of the case and adjourned further hearing until Dec 15.

The grisly murder, in which Noor Mukadam was beheaded, took place on July 20 in Islamabad’s F-7 area. Noor is the daughter of Shaukat Mukadam, who served as Pakistan’s ambassador to South Korea and Kazakhstan.

The Islamabad police arrested suspect Zahir Zakir Jaffer on the night of July 20 from his house where, according to Noor’s parents, he killed her with a sharp instrument and severed her head.