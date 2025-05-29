‘You need to study history’: Chinese scholar silences General (r) Bakshi during live debate

Professor Victor Gao, Vice President of the Center for China and Globalization, reprimanded Indian retired General Bakshi during a live program.

“General Bakshi, you need to study history. No power in the world can break the China-Pakistan friendship,” Gao told the retired Indian army general, when he questioned the Islamabad-Beijing ties.

While the program began with conventional analysis, it escalated quickly when General Bakshi repeated his allegations against Pakistan.

In response, Victor Gao not only confronted him directly but also exposed the flaws in his narrative through historical references, forcing the Indian general to shift topics repeatedly in frustration.

The turning point came with Gao’s statement: “General Bakshi, you need to study history.” He asserted that the China-Pakistan relationship is not based on temporary interests but is rooted in decades of strong, unshakable ties — “as solid as the rocks of the mountains.”

He added that this bond did not begin in May 2025 but spans many decades and remains unbreakable.

Gao also highlighted the strategic cooperation between China and Pakistan, noting their joint development of fighter aircraft and deep-rooted defense collaboration as symbols of mutual trust.

When General Bakshi labeled Pakistan as a hub of terrorism, Professor Gao reacted sharply, asserting that “labeling a country as a terrorist state and calling for immediate action reflects aggression and irresponsibility, not diplomacy.”

He urged that the international community must engage in dialogue, demand evidence, and work for peace — not war.

