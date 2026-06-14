Victoria applauds Beckham’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Star as Meghan, Harry face US setbacks

David Beckham finally saw an American dream come true Friday, receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame — and wife Victoria Beckham’s proud tribute is being read as a subtle dig at former friends Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

David’s “Incredible Moment” on Hollywood Blvd

The former Manchester United and England captain was honored with entertainment royalty status in a sun-filled ceremony. “I’ve always been a dreamer, but I could never have imagined that an honor like this would come to a working-class English soccer player like me,” Beckham told fans.

He called the timing “fitting” ahead of the 2026 World Cup in the US: “It’s a powerful moment to recognize how the sport I love so much has grown in this country over the past three decades”.

Victoria, now a fashion designer and businesswoman, added: “Soccer in America is entering one of the most exciting chapters in its history, which makes this incredible honor feel all the more timely”.

The Meghan & Harry Contrast

The Beckhams’ US triumph comes as reports claim Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “financially struggling” in California after stepping down as senior royals. Sources allege their high spending is outpacing income following the loss of Netflix and Spotify contracts, and that they may struggle to sustain their lifestyle.

It’s not the first time Victoria has seemingly “teased” the Sussexes. After David made Time Magazine’s first TIME100 Philanthropy list in 2025 — while Harry and Meghan were left off — Victoria posted: “So proud of you, @davidbeckham… Being recognised in the 2025 #TIME100 Philanthropy issue is such a special honor — and so deserved!”. Prince William and Kate Middleton were also commended, unlike the Sussexes.

How the Beckham-Sussex Friendship “Went Sour”

Once close, the couples are now estranged. Biographer Tom Bower’s The House of Beckham claims Meghan “longed to be posh” like Victoria and allegedly asked for free clothes and handbags, a request Buckingham Palace vetoed.

Tensions grew after Meghan reportedly felt “superior” due to her royal status and was “irritated to discover that the Beckhams had considerably more wealth” — five homes, private jets, and yachts. The final break came in 2021 when Meghan accused Victoria of leaking stories to the press, a claim later found to be false.

A source told the Daily Mail: “Victoria never really liked Meghan much. She was friendly and welcoming to her but is not bothered about staying in touch”.

Brand Beckham vs. As Ever?

Adding to the rivalry, David and Victoria are reportedly expanding their Cotswolds farm products — including fruit spreads — which insiders say “could easily be something to rival Meghan’s As Ever brand”. “Vic knows she has the background and expertise to blow her out of the water if she wanted to,” a source claimed.