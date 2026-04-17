Victoria Beckham addresses family rift with son Brooklyn

Amid the family’s ongoing public friction with Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, Victoria Beckham is finally addressing the situation.

In a recent interview with WSJ. Magazine, the 51-year-old was asked about her eldest son but declined to identify him directly. Regarding the family dynamic, the Spice Girls vocalist told the publication, “I think that we’ve always—we love our children so much.”

“We’ve always tried to be the best parents that we can be,” she continued. “And you know, we’ve been in the public eye for more than 30 years now, and all we’ve ever tried to do is protect our children and love our children. And you know, that’s all I really want to say about it.”

Victoria Beckham has remained largely silent since January, when Brooklyn accused his parents, Victoria Beckham and David Beckham, of attempting to undermine his marriage to Nicola Peltz Beckham and disseminating “countless lies” in a series of explosive Instagram Stories. In one post, Brooklyn alleged that his parents prioritized “public promotion and endorsements above all else” and had worked “endlessly to ruin” his relationship with Nicola for attention.

Furthermore, he claimed his parents attempted to “bribe” him into “signing away the rights” to his name before his wedding and alleged that Victoria “hijacked” his first dance with Nicola and “danced inappropriately.”

At the time, Brooklyn wrote, “I have been silent for years and have made every attempt to keep these matters private. Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed.” He added, “I do not want to reconcile with my family. I’m not being controlled; I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life.”

Following these claims, David Beckham appeared to break his silence the day after his son’s posts. Victoria’s recent comments to WSJ. Magazine mark her first major response to the controversy.