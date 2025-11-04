Victoria Beckham adds personal flair to David Beckham's custom suit

Fashion designer and singer Victoria Beckham has added a personal touch to her husband David Beckham’s special day by crafting a custom three-piece suit for his knighthood investiture.

According to reports, the singer-turned-designer decided to take on this project after David playfully teased him about not making him any clothes.

A friend of the couple shared with the Daily Mail, “David teases Victoria that she never makes him any clothes”. When they learned in the spring that David would be honoured at Windsor later in the year, Victoria felt she had enough time to bring the suit to life.

The suit will be worn today as David receives recognition from King Charles for his contributions to sport and charity. The source noted, “She has never done anything like this before and was aware it would be time-consuming, but Victoria knew the investiture would be some way off”.

Victoria dedicated herself to designing the three-piece suit, ensuring it was “absolutely perfect”. The couple’s friend remarked, “As she doesn’t do anything by halves, she threw herself into it”.