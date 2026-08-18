Victoria Beckham blocked Cruz from dropping surname

A recent book claims that Cruz Beckham initially intended to pursue a career in music without the assistance of “Brand Beckham,” following in his mother’s footsteps.

The 21-year-old Cruz and his independent band, The Breakers, first signed with TaP Management, who have shaped the careers of celebrities like Ellie Goulding and Dua Lipa.

However, the burgeoning young star left the organization in 2024, allegedly because Victoria objected to their request that he change his last name and try to disassociate himself from his well-known family.

Journalist Alison Boshoff claims in her new book, Brand Beckham: The Fame, the Feuds, the Fallout, that Victoria defied expectations by posting a video of Cruz performing at a pub owned by family friend Guy Ritchie.

An insider informed Boshoff, “The whole point was to distance him from being Posh Spice’s baby boy — she scuppered it.”

Cruz and TaP were said to have split up “on cordial terms” in 2024.

“We are focused on making music artists as successful as they can be,” they added in their statement. “It wasn’t possible in the circumstances.”

Representatives for Victoria Beckham and Cruz Beckham have been approached by The Independent for comment.

Cruz, the youngest son and third child of the Beckhams, later signed with a new management firm, relaunched his band in 2025 with the single “Optics,” and played a few small-scale shows earlier this year.

He will perform at the Reading and Leeds Festivals later this month.

Roisin O’Connor, the music editor for The Independent, reviewed one of Cruz’s London performances in March and asked, “Is he any good? He is undoubtedly a skilled guitarist and obviously has a sincere love for music.”

She continued, “He’s in a tricky predicament: cynics will argue the only reason he gets any press is because of his name, but then, wouldn’t any other band get the breathing space to hone their craft, with at least a couple of years playing live shows before being thrust into the spotlight? He can’t win.”

David and Victoria Beckham, who had a turbulent start to the year due to statements made by their oldest son, Brooklyn, in a shocking Instagram post, were present at the performance.

In January, Brooklyn, who has dabbled in a variety of fields, including photography and cooking, announced that he was no longer able to communicate with his parents.

“I do not want to reconcile with my family,” he wrote on social media. “I’m not being controlled; I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life.”

In his startling update, the 27-year-old made a number of accusations, most notably that his mother, Victoria, “hijacked” his first dance with Nicola and “danced quite inappropriately on me in front of everyone.”