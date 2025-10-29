Victoria Beckham breaks silence amid Brooklyn, Nicola rift rumours

Victoria Beckham has opened up about her approach to female friendships while speaking amid ongoing speculation surrounding her strained relationship with son Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz.

The 51-year-old fashion designer appeared on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM radio show, where she revealed that it takes a lot for her not to get along with another woman. When asked if she got on with the other WAGs during her early years with husband David Beckham, Victoria replied, “I did. I’m a girl’s girl. I mean, you’ve got to be a real a*****e for me to not get on with you if you’re a woman”.

She continued, “Because I love women, you know, and that’s part of the reason why I do what I do with fashion and beauty. I want to empower women, and I want to share my tips and tricks with women”.

Victoria’s comments come amid reports of ongoing tension between the Beckhams and Brooklyn’s wife, Nicola. The alleged rift reportedly began during wedding preparations in 2022, when Nicola opted to wear a Valentino couture gown instead of a design from her mother-in-law’s fashion label.

Although both women publicly denied the feud at the time, with Nicola calling the rumours “silly” and insisting there was no bad blood, speculation resurfaced after Brooklyn and Nicola were absent from David’s 50th birthday celebrations earlier this year.

A source close to the family revealed that Brooklyn and Nicola are “always missed” at Beckham family gatherings, adding that David and Victoria have accepted that they may bit see their eldest son for the foreseeable future.

While the couple had previously made efforts to appear united, attending events together and posting tributes on social media, they haven’t been publicly photographed with the Beckhams since Boxing Day 2023.

Brooklyn and Nicola were also notably absent from Victoria’s Netflix documentary premiere and did not invite any of the Beckham family to their vow renewal ceremony in August. According to reports, David and Victoria only learned about the event through an article published online.

Despite the ongoing speculations, neither Victoria nor Nicola has directly commented on the current state of their relationship. Household names in their own right, both continue to focus on their respective careers, Victoria on her fashion empire and Nicola on her acting projects.