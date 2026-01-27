Victoria Beckham Celebrates Career Milestone in Paris With family amid feud

Victoria Beckham marked a major milestone in her fashion career with a prestigious honour in Paris.

The former Spice Girl turned fashion designer was recognised by the French Ministry of Culture during Paris Fashion Week, where she was named a Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters.

The accolade celebrates her decades-long contribution to the fashion industry and her influence on global style and while receiving it she chose to spotlight her family’s support despite ongoing reports of tension within the Beckham household.

Victoria attended the ceremony alongside her husband David Beckham and their children Harper, Cruz and Romeo, presenting a united front as they arrived in coordinated black outfits.

The designer looked elegant in a sleek turtleneck dress featuring a thigh-high slit, while David opted for a classic suit and tie.

Taking to Instagram after the event, Victoria expressed gratitude for the honour and reflected on her journey in the fashion world. She described the recognition as a “profound privilege” and shared her admiration for French fashion, which she said treats style as a true art form.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)

“My sincere thanks to the French Minister of Culture, Rachida Dati for this honour. Thank you also to business partners who believed in me, my family, and especially David — my husband, and original investor. I couldn’t be more grateful, you are my everything xx,” she added.

The celebratory moment comes amid growing rift within the Beckham family, following recent comments made by their eldest son Brooklyn Beckham that have sparked speculation about strained relationships.