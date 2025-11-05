Victoria Beckham celebrates husband David’s Knighthood with emotional words

Victoria Beckham can’t stop gushing over her husband, David Beckham!

On Tuesday, November 4, the athlete received Knighthood from King Charles at Windsor Castle for his services to football and British society, making him Sir David Beckham and his wife Lady Beckham.

Following the joyous event, the newly appointed Lady Victoria took to her Instagram account to heap praises on her husband.

“David, from the moment I met you 28 years ago, you’ve always been so proud to represent your country,” she wrote along a photo of the former Manchester United footballer where he could be seen receiving Knighthood from the monarch.

The Spice Girls alum further wrote, “Whether on or off the pitch, no one loves England or respects our Royal Family more, so to see you honoured by The King today is something I’ll forever cherish.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)

“You’ve achieved so much, and yet you’re still the same kind, humble, hardworking man I met nearly 30 years ago, as well as the most amazing husband and father. I’ve never felt prouder than I do today. Sir @davidbeckham, we all love you so much,” she added.

During the special royal ceremony, where Victoria Beckham was in attendance, David wore a charcoal gray three-piece suit from his wife’s eponymous label, which doubled as her menswear tailoring debut; for her part.