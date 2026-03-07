Victoria Beckham expresses gratitude for her family

Victoria Beckham expressed gratitude for her supportive family, who always stood beside her.

The fashion designer thanked her loved ones who joined her at the Paris Fashion Week, making the event more memorable.

In her recent Instagram post, Beckham shared an album of images from the evening. She also penned down, “’Thank you for always being there to support me. I love you all so much xxx”. However, their estranged son, Brooklyn, did not show up as he continues to isolate himself from family festivities.

For the unversed, the former Spice Girls star showcased her Fall/Winter 2026 women’s ready-to-wear collection to a star-studded crowd, including her beloved family. Ahead of Friday’s show, Victoria’s husband David Beckham was seen making his way into the venue, closely followed by their children Romeo, Cruz and Harper. As for style, David donned a black suit with a gold chain, while middle son Romeo opted for a pair of brown cargo pants and a leather jacket.

Over the past year, Brooklyn has skipped multiple family events, including his dad’s 50th birthday, Victoria’s 51st, David’s knighthood and most recently his brother Cruz’s 21st celebrations.