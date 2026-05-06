Victoria Beckham has addressed her parenting approach amid ongoing public tension within the Beckham family after comments made by her son, Brooklyn Beckham.

Speaking on Emma Grede’s Aspire podcast, the fashion designer, 52, pushed back against the perception that she controls her children’s public image or career paths. Her remarks come months after Brooklyn, 27, made headlines for a candid statement in which he suggested he had been “controlled” by his family and criticised aspects of what he referred to as “Brand Beckham.”

Victoria said the family dynamic has always been rooted in communication and closeness, adding that she and her husband, David Beckham, have worked to give their children a more grounded upbringing than the public might expect.

“Do you know what, I think that our children have had a very different upbringing to myself and David” she told Grede. “I think the world is also a very different place now as to what it was when they were younger.

“We’ve always tried to protect the children as much as we can. We’ve always been very close; communication is key.”

The former Spice Girl, who shares four children with David Beckham, also said the family were far more “traditional” than many would assume.

“Ultimately, we want the kids to be hard working, kind. I think that I’ve always wanted to be the best mum that I could be and look after the kids, but I feel that it’s been part of my job to really help them fulfil their full potential. For them to recognise what their sense of purpose is,” she added.

Brooklyn shocked the world earlier this year with a six-page written statement hitting out at his parents over their treatment of him and wife Nicola Peltz, 31, who he married in 2022.