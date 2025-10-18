Victoria Beckham fuels Spice Girls reunion rumors with major confession about touring

Victoria Beckham has sparked excitement among fans as she dropped a major hint about a Spice Girls reunion.

During her recent appearance on US radio station SiriusXM on Friday, the fashion designer confessed that she is “tempted” by the idea of the group performing together again.

“It would be tempting. But could I take on a world tour? No I can’t. I have a job…,” Victoria Beckham said.

She further teased, “’How good would the Spice Girls be at the Sphere! I love the idea of it. I mean I don’t know if I could even still sing, I mean I was never that great!”

Beckham’s sweet tease comes at the perfect time, as the iconic girl group’s 30th anniversary draws near.

Earlier this year, a report by The Sun suggested that the Spice Girls are set to reunite to mark their 30th anniversary as they have been secretly planning an upcoming world tour without Beckham.

Spice Girls- comprised Victoria Beckham, Mel B, Mel C, Geri Halliwell-Horner, and Emma Bunton – rose to fame in 1994. Despite their massive popularity the group split up in 2000.

The band hasn’t performed in the US since their 2008 reunion tour while their latest reunion came in 2019, but Victoria did not rejoin them.