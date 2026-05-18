Victoria Beckham got emotional over her dad, Anthony Adams, completing another milestone.

On Monday, whilst taking to her official Instagram handle, Beckham shared insights into her father’s birthday bash, commemorated by the Beckham family.

​In the celebratory post, the proud daughter wrote, “Happy birthday, daddy, we love you so so much!”The pictures posted in the carousel showed Victoria’s mom, Jackie Adams, and dad clad in formal attire heading out of a luxury car, a family photo of the Beckham family, including David Beckham and their kids, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, posing with Anthony and Jackie, and Victoria’s sweet pose with her father. In other snaps, Harper can be seen adorably hugging and dancing with her dad, David.

​The final slide of the carousel showed David affectionately hugging his wife, Victoria. The doting Beckham matriarch expressed her gratitude to her guest, who attended the party, by noting in the caption, “Thank you to all our friends and family who helped to make it so special! xxx”.

​However, Victoria and David’s estranged son, Brooklyn Beckham, once again snubbed his family as he did not appear in the photos. It has been more than 18-months Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz-Beckham, have not attended any Beckham family party or major event.

​The last public appearance they made at a family event was the Victoria Beckham Paris Fashion Week Show in September 2024. Brooklyn and Nicola were notably missing during David Beckham’s 50th birthday celebrations.