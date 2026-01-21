Victoria Beckham ignores Brooklyn Beckham claims to wish Emma Bunton

Victoria Beckham has returned to social media for the first time since her son Brooklyn Beckham made explosive public claims about his relationship with his family.

However rather addressing his allegations, the fashion icon chose instead to focus on celebrating her former Spice Girls bandmate Emma Bunton.

The fashion designer and former pop star shared a series of posts on her Instagram Stories to mark Emma’s 50th birthday milestone.

One image featured the pair together, accompanied by the message, “I love you so much!!” Victoria also posted a throwback clip of Emma dancing alongside the Spice Girls in the Say You’ll Be There music video, captioned, “Happy birthday Baby Kisses xxx.”

Victoria’s posts made no reference to Brooklyn’s statement, which was released earlier this week and has intensified reports of a deepening rift within the Beckham family.

Like Victoria, David Beckham also avoided addressing the family dispute publicly during his latest appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Brooklyn announced on Monday that he does not wish to reconcile with his family, claiming he has spent much of his life feeling controlled and that stepping away has brought him peace. He said he and his wife, actress Nicola Peltz, want a life away from public image management and media scrutiny.