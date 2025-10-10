Victoria Beckham opens up about hurtful comment from Spice Girls member

Victoria Beckham made several surprising confessions in her new Netflix documentary, Victoria Beckham, including one about a hurtful remark made by a fellow Spice Girls member.

According to the renowned fashion designer, she was upset by a remark made by her former Spice Girls bandmate Mel B during the band’s reunion tour from 2007 to 2008.

“One of the girls actually said to me, and it did upset me not too long ago actually,” the mother-of-four, who went by Posh Spice in the band, recalled in episode two of the docuseries.

Victoria Beckham continued, “It was Melanie B who said to me, ‘Don’t forget where you’ve come from.’”

“I have never forgotten where I come from. I’ve never, ever forgotten that Posh Spice is the reason that I’m sitting here now. She might have been grumpy, but she was actually great,” the 51-year-old added.

Victoria Beckham’s emotional confession comes months after she sent a heartiest wish to Melanie Brown, best known as Mel B, on her wedding to Rory McPhee in July despite missing out the event.

“Congratulations @officialmelb and @rorymcphee on your special day! I couldn’t be more excited for you both and wish you a lifetime of happiness! Kisses xx,” she wrote.

At the time, Daily Mail reported that there was no bad blood between two bandmates and Victoria’s absence was merely due to a scheduling conflict.