Victoria Beckham opens up about life after the spotlight

Victoria Beckham recently opened up about her journey from being a world-famous pop star to becoming a full-time mother.

In the latest episode of the Call Me Daddy podcast, the former Spice Girl candidly discussed the emotional challenges she faced stepping away from the spotlight to focus on her family.

Revisiting her past, Beckham recalled the significant life changes she experienced after having her first child, Brooklyn and moving to Manchester to be with her husband, David Beckham, who was playing for Manchester United at the time. She further shared, “It was quite the transition for me, because I was so happy to be with David and have a baby, I felt so blessed. But I felt a bit lost, as well”.

The shift from performing on global stages with her bandmates to spending quiet days at home was particularly challenging: “Going from being in the band, travelling the world, being on stage with your best friends to all of a sudden being in a flat, in Manchester, on your own, with a baby”. Victoria also added, “It was tough”.

She also revealed the shame she felt for struggling during a time when she believed she should have been the happiest. “I felt ashamed to admit that I didn’t feel entirely fulfilled”, Beckham confessed to host Alex Cooper. “There was a clock in my head that was just tick, tick, tick, ticking away. I just struggled to figure out what was next”, she concluded.