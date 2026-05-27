Victoria Beckham opens up about raising kids amid family tension

The timing of Victoria Beckham’s open discussion about parenthood couldn’t be more intriguing.

The ex-Spice Girl recently opened up in a conversation with The Times magazine about raising her four children with David Beckham: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper. Victoria Beckham claims that the Beckham parenting approach has always been shockingly simple, even if your family essentially qualifies as its own celebrity franchise: don’t force the kids into anything.

“There’s a big difference between supporting children with what they want to do and forcing them,” she explained. “All we’ve ever done with any of the children is support them, help them, and encourage them.”

Whether it’s Brooklyn starting his own hot sauce company, Romeo going into modeling, or Cruz launching his own business, Victoria expressed pride that each of her kids has found their own passion.

“The three boys used to play football and, one by one, they decided it wasn’t for them—and that’s okay,” Victoria stated. “I just want them to feel fulfilled.”

The comments arrive as the Beckham family continues to face public scrutiny over reported tensions with their eldest son, Brooklyn, and his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham. Brooklyn reportedly stated earlier this year that he had no desire to look back, while addressing rumors that his parents had attempted to meddle in his marriage.

Despite the rumors, Victoria Beckham insisted that the Beckhams continue to be a “traditional family,” emphasizing family dinners, honest conversations, and a strong commitment to family values.