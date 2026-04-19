Victoria Beckham provides update on Brooklyn estrangement

Victoria Beckham is speaking out about the family situation after months of rumors, intense media attention, and quiet whispers. In a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, she discussed her continued estrangement from her son, Brooklyn Beckham, though she avoided any spectacular reveals.

“I think that we’ve always—we love our children so much,” Victoria Beckham admitted. “We’ve always tried to be the best parents that we can be… All we’ve ever tried to do is protect our children and love our children. And you know, that’s all I really want to say about it.”

For background, Brooklyn hasn’t exactly been discreet about his three-year estrangement from the Beckham family. He stated earlier this year that he did “not want to reconcile with my family,” accusing his parents—notably David Beckham—of spreading “countless lies” and meddling in his marriage to Nicola Peltz. Romeo, Cruz, and Harper Beckham, the other Beckham children, have refrained from participating in the controversy, at least publicly.

Despite the headlines, Victoria Beckham appears preoccupied with her fashion empire, and business is flourishing. “I think that ultimately people are buying my product because the product is really good,” she claimed. “I don’t think they’re buying my eyeliner just because it’s me.”

Aside from the family strife, Posh Spice is remaining true to her brand: refined, restrained, and not overly revealing.