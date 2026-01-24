Victoria Beckham publicly shows love for Son Cruz amid feud with Brooklyn

Victoria Beckham is publicly showing support for her son Cruz as tensions within the Beckham family continue to draw public attention.

On Friday, January 23, the fashion designer and former Spice Girl took to her Instagram story to repost her son’s announcement post about his upcoming mini tour with his band, Cruz Beckham and the Breakers.

celebrating Cruz’s latest career move, Victoria Beckham sweetly wrote, “So proud of you Cruz!!”

In his post, Cruz revealed that the tour will mark his first run of live shows, calling it a long-held dream to perform the music he has been creating.

“I’m so excited to announce the first mini tour. It’ll be my dream to play you the music I’ve been working on. see you there? let’s av a good time shall we,” Cruz captioned his post shared on Friday. “TICKETS GO ON SALE FRI, 30th OF JAN 10AM.”

David Beckham also shared the announcement on his Instagram Stories, adding heart emojis in support of his son’s musical milestone.

The tributes come five days after Victoria Beckham and Davis’s eldest son Brooklyn Beckham made a series of claims about his relationship with his parents, alleging long-standing issues that he says have affected his marriage to Nicola Peltz.