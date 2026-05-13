Victoria Beckham reflects on her emotional Netflix journey

Victoria Beckham recalled her experience of the Netflix docuseries in her recent interview in New York City.

During her appearance at the Time100 Summit in New York City last month, the former Spice Girl was asked how it felt giving up her privacy to let cameras follow her around behind the scenes.

She further told Time editorial director Lucy Feldman and noted, “To be honest, I quite enjoyed the process. I always say that I went into the process a control freak and came out a reformed control freak because I didn’t have that much control”.

Victoria Beckham, the three-part series, landed on Netflix in October and revealed details about her fashion brand “for the first time,” she previously told Elle.

“There were rumors right at the beginning: Was this a vanity project, was my husband bailing me out?… That wasn’t about opinion. That was a fact. My business was struggling,” she told the outlet. Beckham continued, “I suppose I have really opened myself up for the first time, and there’s a vulnerability there.”

She echoed that sentiment while talking to Feldman, noting that the whole experience left her feeling “really emotional.” She further noted, “It was like a year’s intense therapy, if I can be honest. Because I always live in the present, and I’m always looking forward”.

She added that looking back on how far she’d come was something new: “I realized that I’ve spent most of my life being told no, being told that I’m not good enough for whatever reason, ever since I was young and I was at school. And every time I’ve been knocked, I’ve got back up again.”

She continued, “I’m really proud of myself after all these years, and I never thought that I would say that”.

Elsewhere in the talk, Beckham discussed how she and her husband, David Beckham, who was the subject of his own documentary in 2023 titled Beckham, navigated seeing their personal lives become headlines.