Victoria Beckham opens up about hidden health struggles in new Netflix documentary

The 51-year-old fashion designer Victoria Beckham, wife of retired sports star David Beckham, has candidly revealed that she hid her health issues from her family while trying to stay ‘relevant’ following the Spice Girls’ split.

In her self-titled Netflix documentary, Victoria Beckham shares, “When you have an eating disorder, you become very good at lying, and I was never honest about it with my parents”.

She reflected on the lasting impact of constant criticism about her body, stating, “It really affects you when you’re being told constantly that you’re not good enough, and I suppose that’s been with me my whole life”. Victoria’s struggle with her weight began during her time at theatre school, where she faced accusations of being ‘fat’. Her father, Tony, acknowledged how upsetting this was for her.

A friend of Victoria indicated that she hopes to help other women facing similar challenges. Speaking to The Sun, the friend noted, “Victoria wanted to be honest and upfront in this documentary, she didn’t want to shy away from a subject that still obsesses people today”.

Lifestyle News – Latest Entertainment News, Celebrity Gossip

In her younger years, before finding fulfilment through fitness and her family, Victoria was described as rigid with her diet and bordering on anorexia. She reportedly replaced solid food with liquids and engaged in obsessive running. The pressure from Spice Girls management to lose weight contributed to her struggles, leading to the episode of binge eating and illness.

Her friend emphasised that Victoria was deeply affected by negative comments and, like many women, sought to regain control over her body through food. By discussing her experiences now, she aims to serve as a role model for both her children and other women.

The documentary has been a therapeutic experience for her, showcasing her personal growth and development. “There is no self-pity; she doesn’t blame anyone else for her problems, and she shows that hard work leads to success”, her friends added.