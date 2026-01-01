Victoria Beckham's birthday post goes viral amid Brooklyn feud

Victoria Beckham has marked another birthday in the absence of her firstborn son, Brooklyn Beckham.

The fashion designer, who was the target of several claims from her estranged son earlier this year, shared an emotional post on her Instagram account on Saturday, April 18. Victoria posted photos from her low-key festivities alongside her husband, David Beckham, her sons Romeo and Cruz, and her daughter, Harper Seven. In the viral images, Victoria Beckham appeared visibly moved as she blew out the candles on her birthday cake.

“Dream big, then dream even bigger!!! The most magical day with my family and friends. Thank you for all your love and kindness. I feel so grateful,” the 52-year-old former Spice Girl stated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)

This marks the second consecutive year Victoria has celebrated without her eldest son and his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, who have been distanced from the Beckham family since last year. This time, the mother of four reportedly chose to keep her special day low-key; last year, when Brooklyn and Nicola skipped Victoria’s extravagant 51st birthday celebrations, the family faced intense public scrutiny.

Despite the accusations regarding his marriage, Victoria Beckham has reportedly extended several olive branches to the former photographer, but he has yet to make a gesture of peace toward his parents. Earlier this year, Brooklyn, a 27-year-old aspiring chef, openly stated that he did not want to make amends, further intensifying the ongoing family drama.