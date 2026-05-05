Victoria Beckham Shows Unwavering Support for David Amidst Family Feud

Victoria Beckham is standing strong by her husband David’s side, showering him with love and support on his 51st birthday, despite their eldest son Brooklyn’s noticeable absence.

The former Spice Girl took to social media to express her affection, sharing sweet photos and a heartfelt message: “You are our world, our everything. We love you so much!!! Happy birthday to the best husband, daddy, son, brother, and friend.

To the kindest, most generous soul. We will spoil you all day!!!! Nobody deserves it more than you xxx”.

David Beckham, who celebrated his birthday with close family and friends, also shared a touching message on Instagram, thanking his loved ones for making the day special.

However, the joy was marred by Brooklyn’s silence, sparking concerns about the ongoing family feud.

The rift between David, Victoria, and Brooklyn has been ongoing, with Brooklyn previously accusing his parents of being “controlling” and Victoria speaking about the challenges they’ve faced.

Despite the tension, Victoria’s message and David’s post convey a sense of unity and love, highlighting the strength of their relationship.

As Victoria recently opened up about their “publicly challenging year,” she emphasized the importance of family support, saying, “Myself and David, we’re so close and we have incredible people around us”.