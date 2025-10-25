Victoria Beckham's shocking admission: counterfeit handbag story unveiled

Victoria Beckham, renowned for her bold fashion choices, has surprised fans with a recent revelation during her appearance on the Call Me Daddy podcast hosted by Alex Cooper.

The 51-year-old fashion designer, fresh off the success of her Netflix documentary, opened up about a past fashion faux pas.

The former Spice Girl star admitted that she once carried a counterfeit Louis Vuitton handbag, specifically a Graffiti Alma bag, while out shopping with her husband, David Beckham. Reflecting on the early 2000s, Victoria laughed as she recalled, “This was not a real Louis Vuitton bag”.

She shared that Marc Jacobs, the brand’s then-creative director, noticed the fake and reached out, saying, “I’m going to send you a real one because this was a snide. Not as posh as you think”.

Victoria, often known as Posh Spice, confessed that her use of a fake bag was a reflection of her struggles to “stay relevant” after her music career ended. “I didn’t have the creative outlet I do now”, she explained.

Today, her handbag collection is exclusively authentic, thanks in part to David’s penchant for gifting her luxury accessories. This candid admission follows the release of her Netflix documentary, which offers fans an intimate look into her life, career and transformation from Posh Spice to a global fashion icon.