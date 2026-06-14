Victoria’s savage joke steals David’s Walk of Fame moment

David Beckham received the 2,849th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday, June 12, 2026, but it was wife Victoria Beckham who delivered the ceremony’s surprise comedy moment.

“I Thought I Was Getting a Star for Spice World”

Known for her famously stoic public persona, Victoria showed her “rarely seen silly side” during her speech. She opened by poking fun at herself:

“Growing up in England, the Hollywood Walk of Fame was one of those iconic things that you only saw in films — a way of immortalizing people who have succeeded in their field. So, naturally, I assumed I was coming here today to receive my star for my part in that iconic cult classic Spice World: The Movie.”

The crowd erupted in cheers and applause. She added with a smirk: “But as it turns out, earning a star takes a little more than surviving the late-90s box office. Yeah.”

A Tribute to David’s “Vision and Determination”

After the laugh, Victoria turned heartfelt. “It takes vision, determination, and an extraordinary amount of hard work,” she said. “Like so many before him, David came to America with a dream. A dream to share his passion for the beautiful game and help make football, sorry, soccer, one of this country’s great sports.”

She praised his character beyond the pitch: “Most of you will know David as a sportsman, a businessman and an activist, but behind those titles is a man who has always been defined by his character. His drive, his determination and his ambition are known to everyone, but I’d also like to acknowledge his kindness, his loyalty and his commitment to the people that he loves.”

She closed: “I’m so proud of all you have achieved so far, but even more proud of the husband and father you have always been.”

Star-Studded Ceremony Timed for World Cup

David was honored in the Sports Entertainment category, recognizing his crossover impact on global entertainment, fashion, and pop culture. The ceremony at 6819 Hollywood Boulevard was strategically timed alongside the launch of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

Tom Cruise also spoke, recalling David’s iconic soccer moments and his legacy. David himself got emotional, thanking Victoria: “Without whom, none of this would be possible or as enjoyable. And my beautiful children, who are the reason that I get out of the bed in the morning.” He reflected on watching Jerry Maguire — Cruise’s film — on his first movie date with Victoria.

The Beckhams’ Self-Deprecating Brand

The joke fits the couple’s habit of poking fun at themselves. They recently recreated their viral “be honest” Netflix moment for an Uber Eats Super Bowl ad, where David interrupts Victoria to correct her. That scene from Beckham was even nominated for a TV BAFTA “Memorable Moments” award.

Victoria later posted on Instagram: “When David first came to America, he had a dream… Today, his name joins the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Congratulations @davidbeckham, I couldn’t be prouder of you. We all love you very much!!” David replied: “Love you @victoriabeckham”.