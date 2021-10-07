Aircraft owned by billionaire crashes in Italy, kills eight

Low-quality footage of an aircraft crashing to a disused building in Italy, killing eight, is making rounds on social media.

According to a foreign news agency, the aircraft was owned by the billionaire Dan Petrescu. It was purchased back in 2015 with Vova Cohn, who is a former shareholder of the Dinamo Bucharest football club.

Petrescu along with his wife Dorotea Petrescu Balzat and son Dan Stefanowere killed in the air crash.

The other deceased included Filippo Nascimbene, his wife Claire Stephanie Caroline and their baby son Rafael were killed. Miruna Anca Wanda Lozinschi, Caroline’s mother, was killed in the crash as well.

Petrescu headed a major construction company and was the owner of a string of malls and markets.

The single-engine aircraft had departed from Linate airport in Milan and was headed for Olbia. The footage shows the plane diving towards the ground in a vertical position near buildings located on the side of a road in Milan.

The report mentioned that a fireball erupted and a thick cloud of smoke then filled the air.

The destroyed aircraft’s black box was recovered and an investigation has been launched. Firefighters stated that no one else but those on board the aircraft were killed.

The building was being renovated but there were no workers on the site as it was Sunday.

