Viral video: BJP politician’s son cuts birthday cakes with iPhone

The clip of an Indian MLA’s son cutting his birthday cakes with an iPhone drew the ire of social media.

The Twitter video sees Suresh, son of Karnataka BJP legislative assembly member Basavaraj Dadesugur, being cheered as he guides his expensive cell phone through the different cakes.

The netizens have criticized the footage by saying that it was a showoff of wealth while the country reels from economic issues due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Media reports said the birthday party happened in Ballari district. He had taken his friends or cousin for the party there in a luxurious BMW car.

Suresh is also seen driving an Audi car and eating in restaurants in different Instagram clips.

A Deccan Herald report saw the assembly member coming to his son’s defence.

He added that was enjoying the occasion with his hard-earned money.

Dadesugur found nothing wrong with cutting the cake with the iPhone. In his explanation, he said that his son could have done it instead of a knife as the Covid-19 has not ended.

The BJP leaders themselves have expressed their displeasure over the incident.

“This is ugly display of wealth. When lives and livelihoods are at stake, many are struggling for one square meal, such ostentatious display of wealth by the MLAs family is an insult to the poor and deprived classes in the constituency,” Congress leaders have lamented.

There are different incidents in India where individuals had to apologize for using unusual methods for celebrating their birthday.

Earlier, actor Vijay Sethupathi had when he cut his 43rd birthday cake with a sword in January this year.