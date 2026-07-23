The U.S. Navy has launched an investigation after a Blue Angels fighter jet made an unusually low pass over a beach during an air show event, startling spectators and prompting widespread attention after videos of the incident went viral on social media.

According to reports, the incident occurred during the “Breakfast with the Blues” event in Pensacola, Florida, held as part of preparations for a local air show.

Videos circulating online show a Boeing F/A-18 fighter jet flying at a very low altitude as it passed close to people gathered on the beach.

The aircraft’s speed and powerful jet wash sent tents, towels, and other lightweight items flying into the air, while several beachgoers were seen running for safety in panic.

No injuries were reported. However, the U.S. Navy confirmed that it has begun a safety review to determine whether all operational and flight safety procedures were followed during the demonstration.

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao said in a statement posted on X that no personnel have been suspended or subjected to disciplinary action at this stage. He added that further action, if necessary, would be considered once the investigation is complete.

Public reaction to the viral videos has been divided. Some praised the Blue Angels for their precision flying and exceptional skill, while others criticized the extremely low-altitude pass, arguing that it posed an unnecessary risk to spectators’ safety.