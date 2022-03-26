Saturday, March 26, 2022
type here...
HomeOffbeat
Web Desk

Video: Brave woman fights off robbers who raided store

test

A brave woman put up a spirited fight and tried to stop three masked robbers from raiding a store in New York.

According to police, the three suspects entered the Rescue Spa in Flatiron District of Manhattan, where they stole over $3,000 worth of products.

At first, the robbers looked to be browsing the shelves, but it quickly became apparent they were stealing merchandise by putting them in their pockets.

Upon realizing the trio’s true intentions, a woman said to be a store worker, stepped forward to confront one of them, but was kicked in the groin.

In a video, it can be seen that one of the suspects kicked a female employee when she confronted him near the door.

According to local police, the trio took $3,129 worth of products from the shelves before heading for the exit.

Three men caught on camera stealing from spa

The products included perfumes, hair perfumes, hairbrushes and other “convenient items,” CEO Jennifer Labs said.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.