Video: Brave woman fights off robbers who raided store

A brave woman put up a spirited fight and tried to stop three masked robbers from raiding a store in New York.

According to police, the three suspects entered the Rescue Spa in Flatiron District of Manhattan, where they stole over $3,000 worth of products.

At first, the robbers looked to be browsing the shelves, but it quickly became apparent they were stealing merchandise by putting them in their pockets.

Upon realizing the trio’s true intentions, a woman said to be a store worker, stepped forward to confront one of them, but was kicked in the groin.

WANTED for ROBBERY: On 3/19/22 @ 2:41 PM, @NYPD13PCT inside 29 E 19 St the unidentified individuals enter the location & begin removing property when approached by a female she was assaulted as the subject’s fled. ANY info call us @ 800-577-TIPS or DM NYPDTips Reward up to $3500. pic.twitter.com/A5qWVAkpr1 — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) March 22, 2022

In a video, it can be seen that one of the suspects kicked a female employee when she confronted him near the door.

According to local police, the trio took $3,129 worth of products from the shelves before heading for the exit.

The products included perfumes, hair perfumes, hairbrushes and other “convenient items,” CEO Jennifer Labs said.

