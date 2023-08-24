Video: Caretaker adviser’s guards ‘torture staff’ at Trauma Centre Quetta

QUETTA: The armed security guards of adviser to Balochistan’s Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Umair Muhammad Hassani and former minister Amanullah Notezai have allegedly tortured the staffers at the Trauma Centre Quetta, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Medical Superintendent (MS) of the Trauma Centre Quetta released the CCTV footage of the incident.

کوئٹہ: نگراں مشیر مائنز کا ٹراما سینٹر کا دورہ، مسلح گارڈز کی عملے سے بدتمزی#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/X5bkwgULr0 — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) August 24, 2023

The MD Trauma Centre said that the caretaker adviser on mines and mineral resources Umair Muhammad Hassani has visited the medical facility and his security guards misbehaved with the staffers.

He added that Hassani and his security guards fought with the staffers and damaged the centre’s assets.

“Former provincial minister Amanullah Notezai and his security guards were also present here. While damaging the assets, the staffers were also subjected to torture and the visiting high-ups risked the lives of the patients.”

The medical superintendent claimed that one of the security guards has also misbehaved with him. He said that the staffers were protesting against the misbehaviour of the caretaker adviser.