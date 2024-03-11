CCTV footage of Peshawar’s Board Bazar blast emerges

The Close Circuit Television (CCTV) footage of a blast at Peshawar’s Board Bazar emerged on Monday, ARY News reported.

The footage, acquired by ARY News, shows three terrorists moving towards Board Bazar at Nasir Bagh Road on a motorbike.

The CCTV footage shows a powerful blast as the terrorists stopped for a while at Nasir Bagh Road.

According to police, four to five kg of explosives were used in the blast that resulted in the death of two terrorists and injuries to another.

Earlier in February, at least five cops were martyred and two others sustained injuries as the explosion occurred near a police vehicle in Kulachi DI Khan.

As per details, the explosion occurred in the Garah Aslam area of Kulachi which targeted a police vehicle.

According to police officials, the dead bodies and injured have been transferred via a helicopter to DI Khan.