Two killed, one injured in Peshawar ‘suicide’ blast

PESHAWAR: Two people were killed and one sustained injuries in Peshawar’s ‘suicide’ blast on Sunday morning, ARY News reported, citing police.

According to SSP Operations Kashif Aftab Abbasi, the blast that occurred in Board Bazar was a ‘suicide’ attack.

Rescue 1122 staff reached the site soon after the blast. They removed the dead and the injured to a nearby medical facility. Police and security agencies cordoned off the area and have started investigations.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the blast.

Earlier in February, at least five cops were martyred and two others sustained injuries as the explosion occurred near police vehicle in Kulachi DI Khan.

As per details, the explosion occurred in Garah Aslam area of Kulachi which targeted a police vehicle.

According to police officials, the dead bodies and injured have been transferred via a helicopter to DI Khan.