VIDEO: Children left hanging after ride’s safety bar snaps

As many as three children were seen hanging from a joyride after one of its safety bars came loose in a viral video.

The video footage of the incident showed the children reportedly between the ages of 12 and 13, attempting to hold on as they were thrown around on the ride in Yeisk town in Russia, Metro reported on Monday.

The officials of the fairground stopped the ride shortly and the suspended children were brought to safety.

Later, the rescue workers treated a boy for a broken rib, while two girls also suffered minor injuries.

Local media reported that the children were left suspended by their seat belts after a safety bar on the ride detached while in motion.

The Russian authorities took notice of the issue and launched a criminal case to investigate the operations of an unsafe ride by the fairground.

While the video surfaced recently, the exact date of the incident has not been clear.

Earlier, a technical mishap left several riders suspended 165ft above the ground on Russia’s only extreme rollercoaster.

The riders were stranded in a vertical position after staff in Sochi Park stopped the ‘inverted boomerang’ Quantum Leap attraction due to the threat of high winds and thunderstorms.

A spokesperson for the park said that the ride was temporarily suspended amid the activation of a safety system due to changing weather conditions.

The stranded riders were later brought back safely to the ground in an emergency mode.