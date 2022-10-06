Friday, October 7, 2022
Web Desk

Video: Citizen’s tough question leaves Maryam Nawaz speechless

LAHORE: A video has gone viral on social media that showed PML-N VP Maryam Nawaz left speechless after a citizen raised a tough question before her departure for London, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The viral video showed that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz reached the airport for her departure for London.

However, she was left speechless after a citizen suddenly fielded a tough question. A citizen questioned the PML-N VP, “You are ruling the country for 30 years but why don’t you construct a hospital in Pakistan from where you can undergo surgery?”

Maryam completely neglected the citizen’s question and walked ahead without saying a single word.

Yesterday, PML-N VP Maryam Nawaz left for London for one month after retrieving her passport from LHC on Tuesday. She is scheduled to stay in London for about a month and return to the country on November 6, 2022. Maryam will also undergo a surgery during her stay in London.

The PML-N Vice President retrieved her passport from the Deputy Registrar’s office in Lahore after four years.

