Video: Delivery rider saves minor girl’s life after vicious dog attack

NEW DELHI: A video went viral on social media which showed the bravery of a food delivery rider who saved a minor girl’s life after a vicious dog attack in India’s Ghaziabad city.

The CCTV camera captured moments a pack of six dogs surrounded a minor girl returned from her school in Ghaziabad city of India’s Uttar Pradesh.

The viral video showed that the scared and crying schoolgirl making failed attempts to run away from the pack of aggressive dogs until a food delivery rider reaches there.

A group of dogs attacks a minor in ghaziabad up pic.twitter.com/BKHpl6bcRv — urduleaks news (@UrduleaksN87793) August 5, 2023

After observing the situation, the food delivery rider wasted no more time and ran towards the schoolgirl surrounded by six aggressive dogs and near to bite her.

The sudden entry of the man diverted the attention of the pack of dogs and they ran away when the delivery rider threw some stones on them.

The residents of the housing society said that the schoolgirl would be severely injured in the dog attack if the delivery rider did not reach there. The netizens were highly praising the food delivery rider for saving the girl’s life.