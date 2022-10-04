Tuesday, October 4, 2022
VIDEO: Drone captures stunning views above Mount Everest

Images and videos of majestic Mount Everest never fail to mesmerise people. Just like the recent video taken from a height of over 9,000 feet.

The video shared by the chairman of RPG Enterprises, Harsh Goenka that shows a drone capturing the incredible view of the world’s highest mountain.

With an elevation of almost 8,848 meters, Mount Everest is the highest mountain in the world.

The two-minute, 16-second video shared by Goenka has been viewed over 93,000 times.

In recent years, the way leading to Everest has been littered with trash such as plastic bottles, cans, food wrappers, kitchen waste, discarded oxygen cylinders and more.

