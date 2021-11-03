Video of drunk Karachi cop lying by roadside goes viral

KARACHI: A video of a drunk Karachi cop lying by the roadside has gone viral on social media, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

In a video available with ARY News, a policeman named Zeeshan Baig can be seen lying on the roadside in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal Chowrangi, after losing his sense due to excessive intake of wine.

Citizens can be seen recording the video of the faint policeman and they can be heard talking behind the scene that if the police force itself breaking the law of the land then who should be blamed for the law and order situation.

The cop has been arrested by the Gulshan police, while case is also registered against him.

In a similar incident, last year, a drunk policeman was arrested in Karachi after he misbehaved with people in Kharadar, an area in Karachi.

The policeman was identified as Mehfooz. The City SSP took notice of his behaviour after a video of him went viral on social media.

In the video, he took off his shirt and began waving his gun at the owner of a restaurant for not giving him food.

