Video: Eagle hunts and flies away with fox

Eagles are powerful birds of prey heralded for their strength, and have adapted to be one of the most ferocious avian predators.

One such video showing the strength of an eagle is going viral on social media showing hunting down a fully grown fox and flying away with it.

The video is shared on Twitter by Terrifying Nature @TerrifyingNatur with the caption: Nature is brutal 😲

According to animalwised.com, some species of eagles are among the largest birds of prey in the world.

Like all birds of prey, eagles have robust, strong, and pointed beaks, ideal for tearing their prey. They also have strong, muscular legs, and powerful talons.

The eyes of eagles are extremely powerful, and it is estimated that some species have visual acuity up to 8 times that of humans. This allows eagles to detect potential prey at great distances.

