Video evidence: Maryam Nawaz secretly brought cellphone in NAB custody

Video evidence of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz is likely to be released shortly which showed her secretly bringing a cellphone into the NAB custody.

ARY News brought forward the contents of the video evidence against PML-N VP Maryam Nawaz that revealed that she secretly brought a cellphone into the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) custody.

The video showed Maryam Nawaz was staying in NAB custody in a big room and wearing a white dress and coloured dupatta. Four to six uniformed women officials entered the room and their officer directed them to search the room.

After seeing the arrival of the officials, Maryam hid her cellphone inside the pillow and sat on it. The women police officials found nothing in the room.

During the search, the politician kept scolding the officials and the raiding team was continuously receiving instruction via a machine that there is a cellphone present in the room. After searching again, the officials recovered the cellphone hidden inside the pillow.

The video showed that Maryam Nawaz was having a cellphone in the NAB custody. She had been given appropriate facilities like a bed and she was not being served the meal on the floor.

The footage showed that not a single male official had entered her room. It was revealed that Maryam Nawaz took advantage of getting exempted from snap-checking for being a woman and she used to take a cellphone with her.

The investigation revealed that a Punjab police female official was also involved in handing over cellphone to Maryam. The new footage will expose the false statements of the PML-N VP.

