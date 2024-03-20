Video: Female varsity student assaults professor over alleged harassment

A female student of the Government College (GC) University in Lahore roughed up a professor after allegedly facing harassment at his hands, ARY News reported.

Video footage showed the student throwing files and pulling the assistant professor’s hair accused of harassment.

The video, recorded by one of the women present at the scene, showed the female student continuously hitting the professor with files and stationary as he tried to defend himself against the assault.

Meanwhile, a GCU spokesperson said that the unversity’s vice chancellor has taken notice of the incident and constituted a committee to probe the matter.

The varsity said that the committee will determine the perpetrators of the incident and will initiate action against them.