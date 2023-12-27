Video game release dates 2024

The year 2023 stands out as a significant period for the launch of video games, and 2024 also promises to deliver the games at the same pace.

Some games have not announced their release dates just yet, 2024 is already forming to be another banner year for gamers.

This article aims to keep you up to date on all video game releases expected in 2024.

Whether you’re looking for the release date of an upcoming title, checking for delays on your most anticipated games, or you’re just on the lookout for that next new game to fall in love with, we’ve got you covered.

January 2024 Release Dates

The year 2024, kicks off with a mix of horror and fun, with releases of games ranging from the spooky Alone in the Dark to the more fun-loving Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. Special shout-out to the new Prince of Persia game; the first fully new game in the series since The Forgotten Sands in 2010.

February 2024 Release Dates

The second month of 2024, looks to be making a major splash in the video game landscape. Between Persona 3 Reload, Helldivers 2, and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, among several other highly expected titles, there’s something for everyone slated for February 2024.

March 2024 Release Dates

March’s lineup is expected to expand quickly. Notably, Princess Peach: Showtime is on the horizon, marking the first video game to spotlight the titular princess as the main protagonist.

April 2024 Release Dates

Aside from a few early announcements, April is still a huge unknown for the year 2024. Stay tuned for additional announcements as time rolls on.

May 2024 Release Dates

Stay tuned for additional release date announcements as we edge closer to the new year.

June 2024 Release Dates

Not much here yet aside from Destiny 2’s next major expansion with The Final Shape. Stay tuned for additional release announcements.

July 2024 Release Dates

Stay tuned for additional release date announcements as we edge closer to the new year.

August 2024 Release Dates

With Black Myth: Wukong slated to release in August, this has become a major month to look forward to; though don’t expect it to remain the sole August release for long! Stay tuned for additional release date announcements as we march closer to the new year.

September 2024 Release Dates

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 is the sequel that few thought would ever manifest, but now we have a date! Expect to be slaying Greenskins and Chaos spawns in earnest when Space Marine 2 releases on September 9th.

October 2024 Release Dates

Stay tuned for additional release date announcements as we edge closer to the new year.

November 2024 Release Dates

Stay tuned for additional release date announcements as we edge closer to the new year.

December 2024 Release Dates

Stay tuned for additional release date announcements as we edge closer to the new year.