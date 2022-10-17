Video: Giant Python crawls inside a school bus in India

A video of a giant Python crawling inside a school bus in India went viral. The huge python weighing almost 80kg was stuck in the engine of a school bus in Utter Pradesh, India. It took the rescue team hours to take the python from the bus.

In the viral video, the python can be seen under the bus seat. The huge python slipped inside the school bus when the school was already closed on the weekend. A team of rescuers from the forest department reached the spot after receiving the information, the city magistrate said.

The school bus was in a nearby village. It was taken from the Village and parked in front of the school after the villagers spotted the python and informed the school authorities. No injuries were reported after the rescue operation was completed.

Earlier, in a shocking incident, a 4-feet long cobra, one of the most venomous snakes, slithered into a bank’s strong room in Odisha, India.

The incident took place at the State Bank of India IMMT (Institute of Mineral & Material Technology) branch in the Bhubaneswar area of Odisha. The video of the cobra went viral.

The bank’s officials were stunned to see a yellow-coloured spectacled cobra when they opened the strong room to get cash for the day.

